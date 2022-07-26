Warren Hue drops full tracklist for upcoming album ‘Boy Of The Year’

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has revealed the tracklist of his upcoming full-length album, ‘Boy Of The Year’.

The 88rising artist took to Instagram to share the complete list of songs on the record, including previously released singles ‘RUNAWAY W ME’, ‘W’ with yvngxchris and ‘Handsome’. It will also feature eight solo tracks and a collaboration with Canadian rapper Tobi Lou called ‘In My Bag’.

He also launched a video teaser for the album titled ‘SOAP’. The short clip follows Hue entering a restroom to check on his appearance when he suddenly started noticing all of the mundane sounds within the space.

‘Boy Of The Year’ will arrive on Friday (July 29). The 88rising talent shared in an interview with NME earlier this year that he had “some personal moments on this album, and some sounds that I’ve never touched before this album.” “I’m really honing into my sound… It should be unexpected,” he added.

Following the album release, Hue will embark on his first-ever tour in North America this October. With six stops, the rapper – along with South Korean rapper Chasu – will perform in venues in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Vancouver and San Francisco.

Hue is set to perform at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival in Los Angeles, California in late August alongside Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, MILLI and more.