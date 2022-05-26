Warren Hue, Pyra, Yung Raja, SYA featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list

Forbes has unveiled this year’s 30 Under 30 list for Asia, featuring Southeast Asian musicians Warren Hue, Yung Raja, Pyra and SYA featured in the entertainment and sports category.

The annual list spotlights 30 individuals under the age of 30 that have made significant strides and impact in their respective fields, ranging from entertainment and sports to science, entrepreneurship, activism and more.

Making this year’s list are Singaporean Yung Raja and Malaysian rapper SYA, both Def Jam Southeast Asia artists, Indonesian rapper and 88rising signee Warren Hue, and London-based Thai pop artist Pyra.

The list also features New Zealand duo Broods, Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane, Australian singer Peach PRC and Australian duo Seaforth, Squid Game star and model Hoyeon, K-pop group aespa. The list also features rising New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie, who starred in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho opposite Anya Taylor-Joy.

Check out this year’s complete 30 Under 30 list for Asia here.

This year’s 30 Under 30 North American list for music features the likes of Jack Harlow, Willow Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Keem, Tinashe, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, The Kid LAROI and Lil Durk.

The European 30 Under 30 list for 2022 includes Måneskin, Aitch, Sam Fender, Tom Misch, Griff, and more.

The entertainment and sports category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list was judged by Infinite Studios CEO Mike Wiluan, ONE Championship Group President Hua Fung Teh and Caldecott Music Group CEO and founder Kuok Meng Ru. [Editor’s Note: NME, NME Australia and NME Asia are owned and operated by Caldecott Music Group.]