Warren Hue releases amped-up new single ‘Charged!’

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has dropped an energetic new single ‘Charged!’.

This is his second single under 88rising, and the follow-up to ‘Omomo Punk’. The radio-friendly track starts off with Hue asserting that he’s stepping into a new era. He then sings, “I’m awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome / Powered up!” on the melodic chorus.

The song arrived on digital streaming platforms on April 16. Check out the lyric video below.

‘Charged!’ also appears to be a part of an 88rising campaign with Samsung behind the tech giant’s Galaxy A range of devices.

Last month, Hue released his first single of the year: ‘Omomo Punk’, which received a vibrant music video. It was directed by Jason Ano, who’s worked with other 88rising acts such as Rich Brian and Joji. Hue also marked his 88rising debut with a collaboration with Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! on the song ‘Freaks’.

The 18-year-old Jakarta rapper collaborated with Korean producer Chasu on ‘I Need U, In the Summertime’ last August, and had released a full album ‘Sugartown’ in collaboration with Chasu in 2019. It featured collaborations with fellow Indonesian MCs Ramengvrl and A. Nayaka.

Warren Hue, real name Warren Hui, previously performed under the name warrenisyellow, and first made waves on the music scene in 2018 at the age of 16 with a SoundCloud remix of American rapper Valee’s ‘Womp Womp’. In the same year, he released his first album ‘ALIEN’.