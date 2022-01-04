Warren Hue releases new single ‘Internet Boy’ from upcoming album ‘Boy of The Year’

Indonesian rapper and 88rising artist Warren Hue has unveiled his latest single, ‘Internet Boy’.

The up-and-coming rapper released the track today (January 4) on SoundCloud alongside a music video.

The video is edited in true 88rising fashion, with glitchy effects and neon colours distorting Warren’s face as he raps over a minimal house beat.

“So where the fuck the price tag yeah / Polo shirt, pants wearing chinos / I just came through with the squad and we know / I jumped in the pool, so I’m cool, Sub-Zero / Hotter than June but, I still act frio,” he raps.

Watch the music video for ‘Internet Boy’ below.

‘Internet Boy’ is the second single off Hue’s upcoming album ‘Boy of The Year’ following the release of the album’s first single, ‘West’, in October 2021.

Hue also appeared on ‘Lazy Susan’, a collaborative track with 21 Savage, Rich Brian and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei. The song was released in August 2021 as part of 88rising’s official soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Last November, Hue made his debut live performance at 88rising’s Head in the Clouds festival in Pasadena, California.

Hue was recently nominated for the Best New Asian Act award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside The Filters, Alec Orachi, Ena Mori, and Shye. The winner of the award will be revealed on January 10, with the awards show set to take place in London at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.