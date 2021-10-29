Warren Hue releases new trap-flavoured single ‘WEST’

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has released a new single, ‘WEST’.

The track was released today (October 29) via 88rising and follows his previously released singles, May’s ‘Too Many Tears’ and April’s ‘Charged!’.

‘WEST’ serves up a summer-ready anthem powered by a classic trap beat, courtesy of producers Bekon & The Donuts.

In the song, Hue name-checks luxury fashion brands, Pharrell Williams and Stanley Kubrick in verses full of fun braggadocious attitude.

“Tell her come bring all her friends / We got a party in west / I guess she think I’m the man / I’m always winning again,” raps Hue.

Listen to ‘WEST’ below.

Speaking of the song, Hue said he inspired by the hip-hop releases of 2017 and “shouldn’t be taken too seriously”.

“I wrote ‘WEST’ based on my experiences living in Los Angeles – it’s a song about my progression in my music career,” he said in a press statement. “The process was just what came naturally to me.”

Hue last appeared on ‘Lazy Susan’, a collaborative track with 21 Savage, Rich Brian and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei. The song was part of 88rising’s official soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The rapper is set to make his debut live performance next month at 88rising’s Head in the Clouds festival in Pasadena, California.