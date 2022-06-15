Warren Hue shares new freestyle ‘A.N.W.’ featuring Rich Brian

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has shared a new freestyle entitled ‘A.N.W.’ featuring his 88rising labelmate Rich Brian.

Released onto YouTube on Saturday (June 11), the short freestyle features boom bap production from Hue’s frequent collaborator, the South Korean producer Chasu, as the duo spit short verses about criticism on social media and the music industry.

Watch Warren Hue’s ‘A.N.W.’ freestyle featuring Rich Brian below.

“Stop comparing awful rappers to me / Hosts playing politics on zooming meetings and the groupies / Say I’m 5 star like the room I stay at,” raps Hue before Brian chimes in to add “Streaming numbers on fake, don’t expect all them ticket sales / so stop waiting for Peter’s sake / Just to spite you, I’ll never fail”.

Hue took to social media to announce the release of the freestyle and shared a brief update on his upcoming album, ‘Boy Of The Year’. “Album is 99.5% done. New music will be coming very shortly,” he wrote.

A release date for ‘Boy Of The Year’ has yet to be announced. The album will feature previously released singles ‘W’, ‘WEST’ and ‘RUNAWAY W ME’.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Hue said that he would be exploring new sounds on ‘Boy Of The Year’. “There’s some personal moments on this album, and some sounds that I’ve never touched before this album,” he said. “I’m in a very new space, and I feel like it’s visually going to go crazier than my older projects. I’m really honing into my sound… It should be unexpected.”

Prior to releasing the ‘A.N.W.’ freestyle, Hue released the collaborative single ‘Froyo’ with Rich Brian as part of 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ compilation. Warren Hue was also featured as one the artists for Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for Asia this year alongside Yung Raja, SYA and Pyra.

He also bagged the Best Song By An Asian Artist award for his 88rising solo debut single ‘Omomo Punk’ at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, and was named a member of the NME 100 list for 2022.