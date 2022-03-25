Warren Hue teams up with yvngxchris for dynamic new single ‘W’

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has dropped his latest single ‘W’, featuring Virginia artist yvngxchris.

Produced by Hue’s longtime South Korean collaborator Chasu, the track arrived today (March 25) on all major streaming platforms. Listen to ‘W’ below:

The single dropped a day after Hue’s second PARTY IN WEST event with special guests yvngxchris and AG Club. The gig riffs off the artist’s single ‘WEST’ and had its first instalment last month.

‘W’ is the newest addition to Hue’s string of releases ahead of his debut album ‘Boy Of The Year’. It follows ‘RUNAWAY W ME’, released in early February, ‘WEST’ and the SoundCloud-released track ‘Internet Boy’.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Hue said that he would be exploring new sounds on ‘Boy Of The Year’. “There’s some personal moments on this album, and some sounds that I’ve never touched before this album,” he said. “I’m in a very new space, and I feel like it’s visually going to go crazier than my older projects. I’m really honing into my sound… It should be unexpected.”

Earlier this year, Hue featured on fellow 88rising signee and Indonesian rapper Rich Brian’s new EP ‘Brightside’ via the single ‘Getcho Mans’. He also bagged the Best Song By An Asian Artist award for his 88rising solo debut single ‘Omomo Punk’ at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, and was named a member of the NME 100 2022, our list of essential emerging artists to watch this year.