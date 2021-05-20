Warren Hue unveils new single ‘Too Many Tears’ with music video

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue has unveiled his latest single, ‘Too Many Tears’.

Released today (May 20) via 88rising, the single is paired with an alluring music video, directed by James Defina, previously known for his works with Post Malone and Hue’s labelmate Joji.

The Jakarta rapper wanders through a desolate house clouded by smoke, passing decadent furniture and vintage CRT televisions, as radiant psychedelic projections pave the way. Watch the music video for ‘Too Many Tears’ below.

Hue signed to 88rising in March, and made his label debut as a featured guest on the Atarashii Gakko! song ‘Freaks’. He then dropped catchy emo-rap solo single ‘Omomo Punk’, and followed up with the radio-friendly ‘Charged!’.

Before its release, Hue wrote briefly about ‘Too Many Tears’, calling it “one of my most personal and emotional” songs.

“I really hope y’all fucks with it!!!” he adds, “we crying all summer.”

The 18-year-old Jakarta rapper collaborated with Korean producer Chasu on ‘I Need U, In the Summertime’ last August, and had released a full album ‘Sugartown’ in collaboration with Chasu in 2019. It featured collaborations with fellow Indonesian MCs Ramengvrl and A. Nayaka.

Warren Hue, real name Warren Hui, previously performed under the name warrenisyellow, and first made waves on the music scene in 2018 at the age of 16 with a SoundCloud remix of American rapper Valee’s ‘Womp Womp’. That same year, he released his first album ‘ALIEN’.