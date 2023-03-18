Watch 100 gecs’ glitchy new video for ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’

100 gecs have celebrated the release of their new album by sharing a video for ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’ – check it out below.
The hyperpop duo – Laura Les and Dylan Brady – released their long-awaited second album ‘10,000 gecs’ yesterday (March 17).
Their ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’ video sees the pair in a warehouse, with Brady sitting unmoved on some stairs with an acoustic guitar, while a superimposed, glitchy version of Les dances away while performing the song.
Check it out below.
Giving ‘10,000 gecs’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “Though it’s sorely missing some choice cuts from 100 gecs’ current live set (namely ‘Fallen 4 Ü’ and ‘What’s That Smell?’), ‘10,000 gecs’ is insanely fun and impressively ambitious.
“It’s also short but sweet, throwing its turbulent flurry of punches and then dipping out before listeners have a chance to really think about what’s going on. And therein lies the key to making the most of ‘10,000 gecs’: don’t think too hard about it, just take a deep breath and ride the wave.”
Next month, the band will begin a huge North American headline tour behind ‘10,000 gecs’. Buy tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.
100 gecs’ 2023 North American tour dates:
APRIL 2023
Tuesday 4 – San Jose, San Jose Civic Auditorium
Wednesday 5 – Oakland, Fox Theater
Friday 7 – Vancouver, PNE Forum
Saturday 8 – Portland, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sunday 9 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo
Wednesday 12 – Salt Lake City, Rockwell at The Complex
Thursday 13 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom
Saturday 15 – St. Louis, The Pageant
Sunday 16 – Madison, The Sylvee
Tuesday 18 – Minneapolis, Armory
Thursday 20 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Friday 21 – Detroit, Royal Oak Music Theatre
Saturday 22 – Toronto, History
Monday 24 – Montreal, M Telus
Tuesday 25 – Boston, Roadrunner
Wednesday 26 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall
Friday 28 – New York, Great Hall at Avant Gardner
MAY 2023
Monday 1 – Washington, D.C., The Anthem (with Fever Ray)
Tuesday 2 – Raleigh, The Ritz
Wednesday 3 – Atlanta, The Tabernacle
Friday 5 – Dallas, Southside Ballroom
Saturday 6 – Austin, Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sunday 7 – Houston, The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Tuesday 9 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live
Wednesday 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live
Saturday 13 – Las Vegas, Sick New World Festival
Tuesday 16 – Phoenix, The Van Buren
Wednesday 17 – San Diego, Soma
Friday 19 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
Sunday 21 – Anaheim, House of Blues