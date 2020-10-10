Watch 100 gecs surreal new video for “hand crushed by a mallet”

100 gecs have unveiled a surreal new video for ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ – you can watch it below.

It follows on from another video the duo shared last month for their star studded remix of ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ featuring Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger.

That clip, created by Darío Alva & Weston Allen, featured 3D graphic animations of many of the creatures seen on the cover of the album ‘1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues’.

Their latest is another Weston-Allen directed video and features everything from giant flies to chess matches. See it below.

In a recent interview with NME, the duo’s Laura Les spoke about how they came to work with Fall Out Boy on the track.

“We had a meeting or we’d just met up with Pete [Wentz] talked, and he was asking us would we possibly want to do something, just being very vague,” Les said.

“We were like, yeah, yeah, totally, we’re both fans. And then just days later we just got a text message with a Zip folder of Patrick Stump vocals we were like, beautiful.”

Other collaborators featured on the album include Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Injury Reserve, Dorian Electra and more. The band shared several remixes in the lead-up to the album dropping, including a ‘money machine’ remix by A.G. Cook and a version of ‘stupid horse’ that featured GFOTY and Count Baldor.

Reviewing ‘1000 gecs & the Tree of Clues’, NME wrote: “No sound is off limits in the glitchy, genre-splicing world of 100 gecs: Dylan Brady and Laura Les filter jarring sonics into a DIY blender to see what undefinable concoction materialises,” adding that the album provides “an exhilarating snapshot of pop’s alternative future.”