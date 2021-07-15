Watch 17-year-old Indonesian singer SEBY’s shimmery music video for debut single ‘Berubah’

Rising Indonesian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist SEBY has released her debut single ‘Berubah’.

The track was first uploaded onto streaming platforms last week (July 9). ‘Berubah’ marks an impressive debut for the 17-year-old: the contemporary R&B/neo-soul song features SEBY’s soothing vocals, lush guitar work and bright synths over snappy percussion.

The song’s accompanying music video sees SEBY perform in various natural settings, ranging from a desert and mountains to the beach and more.

Watch the music video for ‘Berubah’, below.

Per a press release, the track was first written when SEBY – real name Aqilla Zenobia – was just 13 years old. She also recorded and tracked all instruments on the song, with backing vocal support from Mohammed Kamga. ‘Berubah’ was produced by Asta Andoko and Ramadhan Handy.

‘Berubah’’s narrative tells the story of a toxic relationship, changes in attitude towards partners, and the heavy toll it takes on the sole person fighting to keep the relationship alive.

SEBY’s list of musical influences include Ciara, H.E.R, Summer Walker, and JoJo for her contemporary R&B-centric sound, while John Mayer and Isaiah Sharkey serve as guitar influences.