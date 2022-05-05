Watch 1MILL’s music video for hard-edged trap single ‘Fu*k It Up’

Thai rapper 1MILL has released a video for the hard-edged trap track ‘Fu*k It Up’ off his most recent album ‘Only1!’.

Released on April 29 alongside a music video of 1MILL rapping in various locations throughout Bangkok spliced with fuzzy night-vision footage. Over a thumping trap beat , he delivers swaggering lyrics: “Boy I just caught the dub / Already got drank in my cups / And I’m ready to turn up / My demons said ‘Fuck it up’”.

Watch the music video for ‘Fu*k It Up’ below.

Advertisement

The Thai rapper’s fourth studio album ‘ONLY1!’ was released on March 22. It consisted of 10 tracks including the previously released tracks ‘Sober’, ‘Change’, ‘Since I Was Young Freestyle’ and ‘It’s Over’. The album also features collaborations with Lite Fortunato, Tarvethz and Summrs, and was mixed and mastered by 1MILL himself.

The rapper was most recently heard featuring on the single ‘Run The Town’ by Cambodian star VannDa and Thailand’s F.HERO alongside fellow guest SPRITE late last month. The single marks the first time VannDa and 1MILL have appeared on a track together.

In February, just prior to the release of ‘ONLY1!’, 1MILL released the standalone single ‘Perc’ featuring LEX. Before that, he released ‘It’s Over’ in mid-February, and ‘Since I Was Young Freestyle’ in mid-January.

In early January, 1MILL released a cowboy-themed music video for ‘What I Been On’, taken off his 2021 album ‘NGU 2’. 1MILL made his debut in 2019 with the singles ‘Trap Anthem’ and ‘RIP’.