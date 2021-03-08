Watch 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Quavo and Jack Harlow compete in charity basketball game

Sports media outlet Bleacher Report has hosted two charity basketball games over the weekend featuring prominent hip-hop artists and social media stars, in support of the NBA’s All-Star Sunday (March 7).

One of the events – the B/R Open Run – took place yesterday and saw 2 Chainz and Lil Baby take on Quavo and Jack Harlow in a two-on-two game of ball. Open Run aims to raise awareness and rally support via donations for some of America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The rules were simple, first to 21 wins, with prize money heading towards the winner’s chosen HBCU. Quavo chose Clark Atlanta University, Harlow named Simmons College of Kentucky State and Lil Baby went with Morehouse College and Spelman College. 2 Chainz unsurprisingly selected Alabama State University, where he played Division 1 basketball prior to his music career.

Watch the game in full below.

In the end, Quavo and Jack Harlow came out on top – winning 21-7 – and claiming the USD$500,000 (over £360,000) prize pool for their nominated HBCUs. Take a look at select highlights below.

Jack Harlow has recently been announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, set to air later this month.

Last week, he was revealed to be next in line when the comedy sketch show kickstarts again on March 27, after a month-long break. Joining Harlow as co-host will be actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

Harlow took to Twitter to say it was “another dream come true”, following the success of his 2020 viral hit ‘WHATS POPPIN’.

“I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend,” he wrote. “I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform ‘Love Lockdown’ and ‘Heartless’ in 2008. Thank you for making this happen.”