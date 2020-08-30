Watch 2Pac feature in producer Johnny J’s upcoming new documentary

A preview of an upcoming documentary about producer Johnny J, best known for working with late rapper 2Pac, has been released – you can watch it below.

Johnny J (real name Johnny Jackson) was a multi-platinum songwriter and producer who worked on 2Pac albums ‘Me Against The World’ and ‘All Eyez On Me’, as well as a number of posthumous releases from the rapper.

Aside from working with the likes of Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Jon B, Tatyana Ali, Tha Outlawz, Big Syke and Thug Life, Johnny also released his own rap album in 1994 entitled ‘I Gotta Be Me’.

Advertisement

Johnny died in 2008 while serving three years in prison for DUI at Los Angeles’ Twin Towers Correctional Facility after he allegedly fell off an upper tier of the prison. The state’s coroner’s report ruled his death a suicide, listing the official cause of death as “multiple blunt head and chest trauma.”

Now, the producer’s wife and business partner, Capucine Cantrell, has shared a preview of an upcoming documentary entitled Johnny J Legend: The Man Behind The Music. You can watch it below.

Earlier this month it was revealed that 2Pac had a pen pal from Barnsley who once sent the rapper a copy of Oasis‘ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’.

Nina Bhadreshwar, a former writer for the Barnsley Chronicle, has shared details of her relationship with the late rapper, which started after she was advised to interview him by Naughty By Nature rapper Treach during a trip to New York.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eminem has hailed 2Pac as the “greatest songwriter” of all-time in a new interview.

Speaking during his recent three-hour Shade45 radio show special, titled Music To Be Quarantined By, the rapper explained his love of the late rapper as he prepared to play ‘If I Die Tonight’ from 2Pac’s 1995 album ‘Me Against The World.’