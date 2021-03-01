Watch 88rising’s new documentary on Higher Brothers rapper Masiwei, ‘East Avenue’

88rising has released a new short documentary on Higher Brothers rapper Masiwei.

The documentary, titled East Avenue, captures the Chinese rapper’s impact on his hometown of Pixian, Chengdu. The 20-minute documentary offers a glimpse of Masiwei’s roots, and how much his life has changed since Higher Brothers became famous.

The film features appearance from the rapper’s childhood and school friends, reflecting on how much he has grown since they first met him. The rapper also discusses working dead-end jobs at convenience stores and why he chose art over serving in the military.

Watch East Avenue below.

East Avenue also includes a clip of the making of his breakout track, ‘Laoshan Dao Shi’. Masiwei also touches on the fact that he’s now a role model to aspiring musicians in China. “With all these people watching me, if I have the opportunity to put more into this, then that’s what I have to do,” he said.

The documentary’s release comes two weeks after Masiwei dropped his second solo album, ‘Dark Horse’. The album, which he announced in January with the single ‘Why’, also features acts like Dragon Pig and Adawa.

In November last year, Higher Brothers reunited after time spent developing their solo careers. The group released a new single, titled ‘Empire’. It is currently unclear if the single will appear as part of the group’s potential fourth album, or if it was a standalone release.