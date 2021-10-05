Watch A. Nayaka cover Kanye West’s ‘Moon’ with an original verse

Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka has released a cover of Kanye West’s ‘Moon’.

The ‘Orang Lain’ artist unveiled the remix on Sunday (October 3), where he adds his own verse over the original song’s melancholic instrumental.

On his version of ‘Moon’, A. Nayaka reflects on the friendships he made and lost over the past year. “I done had to cut some people off / To keep the circle smaller / Way too many snakes and they be hiding / Grasses tall, yeah / But the pandemic really showed people’s true colours / Was such a blessing in disguise that we needed,” he raps.

Advertisement

The rapper then switches to croon the original hook of ‘Moon’, which was originally performed by Don Toliver. Watch his rendition below.

Earlier this year, A. Nayaka released the single ‘Orang Lain’, which featured fellow Def Jam South East Asia artists SonaOne and YHB Sleepsalot.

The track was then remixed by Filipino rappers Fateeha and Tiffany Lhei, along with a separate “Malaysian remix” by Joe Flizzow, Airliftz and SYA.

Since his debut in 2015, A Nayaka has released two albums: 2018’s ‘Cadence Blue’ and 2020’s ‘CARAKACANTINA’.

Advertisement

In recent Kanye-related news, the rapper intends to launch a range of ‘DONDA’ tech products after submitting paperwork to trademark the name last month.

According to legal documents, Kanye wants to use the ‘DONDA’ branding on a range of tablet computers, surround sound systems, smartwatches, smart glasses, earphones, and other accessories.