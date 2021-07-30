Watch A. Nayaka’s slick music video for ‘Orang Lain’ featuring SonaOne and YHB Sleepsalot

Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka has dropped a slick music video for his single ‘Orang Lain’ featuring Malaysia’s SonaOne and Singapore’s YHB Sleepsalot.

Produced and edited by Singaporean director Ferloopz, the video – which features the artists shot in separate locations – uploaded on YouTube on Thursday night (July 29).

The music video sees all three Def Jam Southeast Asia artists rap from the confines of their homes. It kicks off Nayaka singing verses while swimming in a pool while fully clothed, before he takes a video call from SonaOne, who at one point sits on a porcelain throne.

Halfway through the track, YHB chimes in as he carries out mundane chores like making an omelet and watering his plants.

Watch the music video below.

Announcing the release on Instagram, Nayaka expressed gratitude to his fanbase.

“THIS ONES FOR YALL WHO ASKED FOR THE MUSIC VIDEO! Thank you for always supporting the boys and I when it comes to this music shit. We couldn’t ask for better fans, ya’ll wild 💙 on sum next level,” Nayaka wrote.

Nayaka launched the track in late May. At the time, the Indonesian rapper said the song touched on personal changes he has undergone in life as he was no longer the same person he once was.

‘Orang Lain’ has since gotten two remixes: one featuring Filipino artists Fateeha and Tiffany Lhei, and a second all-Malaysian posse cut with Joe Flizzow, SYA, Airliftz, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna.

‘Orang Lain’ marks the 26-year-old Nayaka’s second solo release of 2021. Earlier this year, Nayaka released ‘4OAK’ and joined his hip-hop band Blue Room Boys for their debut album ‘UR Amazing’ in March.