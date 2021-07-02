Watch a preview of Bob Dylan’s forthcoming ‘Shadow Kingdom’ livestream

Bob Dylan has shared a brief insight of his forthcoming Shadow Kingdom livestream event, which is set to premiere on July 18.

The 30-second, black-and-white clip, shared on Dylan’s Instagram account, shows him performing his 1971 song ‘Watching the River Flow’ onstage with an extensive backing band.

The words “The Early Songs of Bob Dylan” appear onscreen, hinting that the digital concert may centre on the older material in the veteran singer-songwriter’s back catalogue. See the brief snippet on Dylan’s Instagram below:

When the livestream was announced earlier this month, a statement from the show’s organisers said the event would see Dylan “in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event.”

Shadow Kingdom will mark Dylan’s first live performance since late 2019. It will also be his first appearance since releasing his latest album, last year’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’. Tickets are available for the event, which will broadcast through the livestreaming platform Veeps, here.

His 39th studio album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ was Dylan’s first album of original songs since 2012’s ‘Tempest’. It followed three albums of standards – 2015’s ‘Shadows in the Night’, 2016’s ‘Fallen Angels’ and 2017’s ‘Triplicate’.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Mark Beaumont hailed ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ as Dylan’s “grandest poetic statement yet, a sweeping panorama of culture, history and philosophy.”

Elsewhere, a new museum dedicated to Bob Dylan is set to open in Oklahoma in 2022. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open its doors on May 10 next year, and promises fans the chance to “access and interact with more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures” from the legendary singer’s archive.