Watch a Teresa Teng hologram perform on New Year’s countdown show in China

A hologram of the late Taiwanese pop icon Teresa Teng made an appearance at a New Year’s countdown show in China.

The concert was broadcast on the channel Jiangsu Television on New Year’s Eve. In a segment, Chinese singer Zhou Shen appeared on stage alongside the hologram, which showed Teng emerging in a blue cheongsam.

The duo performed a three-song setlist, which consisted of Teng’s ‘The Story of a Small Town’ and ‘Strolling Down the Road of Life’, alongside Zhou’s 2016 hit ‘Big Fish’, which was on the soundtrack of animated film Big Fish & Begonia.

Watch the performance below.

During the segment, the Teng hologram – which underwent two instant costume changes – even addressed the crowd in Mandarin. “Hello everyone, I am Teresa Teng,” she said. “I am happy to be here at Jiangsu Television collaborating with Zhou Shen. I’d like to wish everyone a happy new year!”

This is not the first time a Teng hologram has performed in public. In 2013, the hologram debuted in a sold-out concert by Jay Chou in Taipei.

The hologram was designed by Digital Domain, a California-based multimedia company that was also responsible for the Tupac hologram that performed at Coachella in 2012. Since then, the digital creation has been exhibited on occasion over the years at several Teng-themed events. The Teng hologram was even at one point booked for a stadium concert in Singapore.

It is unclear if Digital Domain was behind the same hologram that recently performed for Jiangsu Television.

Beloved for songs such as ‘The Moon Represents My Heart’ and ‘Sweet As Honey’, Teng died in 1995 at the age of 42. The singer had been vacationing in Chiang Mai, Thailand when she suffered a sudden, fatal asthmatic attack.