Watch Adele give her first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park

Adele has given her first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park, performing at the venue over the weekend.

The shows — which took place on Friday July 1 and Saturday July 2 as part of BST Hyde Park — were the singer’s first ticketed performances since her 2017 shows at Wembley Stadium.

Adele performed a number of classics during her two-hour set, including ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’ and ‘Rumour Has It’, as well as ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘Oh My God’ from her latest album ’30’. Find footage of the performances and the full set list below:

Adele played:

‘Hello’

‘I Drink Wine’

‘I’ll Be Waiting’

‘Rumour Has It’

‘Water Under The Bridge’

‘One And Only’

‘Skyfall’

‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

‘Easy On Me’

‘All I Ask’

‘Make You Feel My Love’ (Bob Dylan cover)

‘Someone Like You’

‘Oh My God’

‘Set Fire To The Rain’

‘Hold On’

‘Rolling In The Deep’

‘When We Were Young’

‘Love Is A Game’

The shows held an estimated 65,000 people each, with support acts playing throughout the day. They featured an all-female bill, comprising Kacey Musgraves, Nilüfer Yanya, Gabrielle, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

The shows were announced last October, and were intended to follow a 12-week residency in Las Vegas. However, that was postponed due to “delivery delays and COVID”.

Over the past few years, Adele has mostly given televised performances and award show appearances, including the 2022 BRIT Awards. She won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (for ‘Easy On Me’) and Album of the Year for ’30’, performing its cut ‘I Drink Wine’.

Speaking about the album in a three-star review, NME‘s El Hunt wrote, “despite its more experimental moments, ‘30’ still winds up feeling like trademark Adele, in its own way, most of the time.”

“And after fair accusations of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading braver territory – even if the hit-rate isn’t 100 per cent.”