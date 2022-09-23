Watch Adora sing ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ by Diskoria, Laleilmanino and Eva Celia

South Korean singer Adora has performed a cover of ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’, the 2021 single byIndonesian DJ duo Diskoria, songwriting trio Laleilmanino and actress-singer Eva Celia.

The cover is a collaboration with Indonesian K-pop news site Kpop Chart and was released onto YouTube on Friday (September 23). The short clip sees Adora sing the track’s opening verse and chorus with ease and crystal-clear articulation.

Watch Adora cover ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ below.

First released in January 2021, ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ served as a tribute from Diskora, Laleilmanino and Eva Celia to Indonesian pop legend Chrisye. The song honours Chrisye by including 24 of his original song titles in its lyrics, with each letter of a new line in the chorus making up the name ‘Chrisye’.

Adora most recently released an “album sampler” for her upcoming debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next Monday (September 26). The sampler featured snippets of all five tracks included in the forthcoming record.

‘Adorable REbirth’ will be Adora’s first-ever mini-album as a soloist, after she shared three stand-alone digital singles over the span of the past year.

Diskoria, on the other hand, most recently released the single ‘Bersinar Bersamamu’ featuring singer Adinda Dwimadasari in March. ‘Bersinar Bersamamu’ marked the pair’s first single of the year. It follows their collaborative single released in October last year titled ‘Yth: NAIF’, featuring Isyana Sarasvati and Ardhito Pramono.