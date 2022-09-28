Watch Adora cover Indonesian singer Kaleb J’s ‘It’s Only Me’

South Korean singer Adora has released a cover of Indonesian R&B singer Kaleb J’s 2020 track ‘It’s Only Me’.

Following her cover of the Chrisye tribute track ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ by Indonesian DJ duo Diskoria, songwriting trio Laleilmanino and actress-singer Eva Celia earlier this month on September 23, Adora released the cover of Kaleb J’s ‘It’s Only Me’ via Indonesian K-pop news site Kpop Chart on September 27. The simple cover video sees Adora singing the first verse and chorus of the song in Bahasa Indonesia, completely at ease with the language.

Watch Adora cover ‘It’s Only Me’ by Kaleb J below.

A top 6 finalist on The Voice Indonesia alongside Isyana Sarasvati, Kaleb J released his debut single ‘It’s Only Me’ in 2020 via independent label Passion Vibe. The single would go viral in 2021 on TikTok, earning Kaleb J Best Newcomer and Best R&B Solo Artist nominations at the 2021 Anugerah Industri Musik awards, and would later win TikTok Indonesia’s 2022 Viral Song Of The Year award.

Kaleb J followed up on the hype with his mini-album ‘Melancholy’, which was released in December 2021. The five-track mini-album included ‘It’s Only Me’ alongside four new tracks. Kaleb J was notably credited as one of the lyricists for each of the tracks.

Adora most recently released an “album sampler” for her upcoming debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next Monday (September 26). The sampler featured snippets of all five tracks included in the forthcoming record.

‘Adorable REbirth’ will be Adora’s first-ever mini-album as a soloist, after she shared three stand-alone digital singles over the span of the past year.