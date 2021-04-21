Watch Afgan perform ‘M.I.A’ and ‘Say I’m Sorry’ on ‘Indonesian Idol’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Afgan recently appeared on Indonesian Idol to perform tracks from his new album ‘Wallflower’.

Afgan made a guest appearance during the finals of the current season of Indonesian Idol on Monday, April 19. He performed a solo medley of his singles ‘M.I.A’ and ‘Say I’m Sorry’ – marking the television debut of the former song, whose studio version also features Jackson Wang.

Watch the solo medley below.

Following his solo medley, Afgan joined Indonesian Idol finalist Mark Natama onstage for a collaborative cover of Chrisye’s ‘Andai Aku Bisa’. The emotional performance received a standing ovation from the judges, who praised both Natama and Afgan for their heartfelt rendition of the track.

Watch their cover of ‘Adai Aku Bisa’ below.

Afgan’s appearance on Indonesian Idol marks the singer’s return to the competition for the first time since 2007, when he auditioned and made it through several rounds but was ultimately voted off the show.

Since then, Afgan has become a star in his own right in Indonesia’s music scene with a string of Indonesian albums dating back to 2008. Earlier this month, he released his debut international album ‘Wallflower’ via US label EMPIRE, and also dropped a single-take music video for the album cut ‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’.

Indonesian Idol finalist Mark Natama will join fellow contestant Rimar Callista in the grand finals next week. One of them will walk away as the winner of the 2021 season.