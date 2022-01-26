Watch Afgan perform ‘Say I’m Sorry’ live at the Jakarta International Stadium

Indonesian R&B singer-songwriter Afgan has shared a new live performance of his single ‘Say I’m Sorry’ from the Jakarta International Stadium.

Released Tuesday night (January 25) on YouTube, the video sees Afgan and his backing band and vocalists put on a moving performance of ‘Say I’m Sorry’ in the empty stadium. Afgan and his band perform not on a stage or in the middle of the arena, but in front of a small audience amid the stadium’s empty seats.

The video also ends with a special message from Afgan, who thanks his fans for their support over the years and his sponsors for helping to organise the performance.

Watch the live performance of ‘Say I’m Sorry’ below.

The video was released to celebrate 14 years since Afgan got his start in the music industry – as well as his 2021 album ‘Wallflower’ crossing the 18million stream mark on Spotify, according to a post on Afgan’s Instagram.

“To my amazing & loyal fans, I can’t thank you enough for stickin’ by me no matter what, through all ups and downs. Words cant describe how grateful I am having you all in my life, it’s the best gift I’ve got throughout my entire career. Promise you I’ll always strive for my best in becoming a better human & a better artist,” Afgan said.

Afgan first made his debut in the Indonesian music scene while competing on Indonesian Idol in 2007. In 2008, he released his debut album, ‘Confession No. 1’. He has since released six studio albums, most recently sharing ‘Wallflower’ in April 2021. That record marked his international debut on the label EMPIRE and featured a collaboration with Jackson Wang, ‘M.I.A’.

Last week, Afgan revealed during an interview that he would one day like to collaborate with R&B singers like Sabrina Claudio and Snoh Aalegra and producer-DJs like Kaytranada.

“I really want to make more raw sounds musically, very minimalist,” he added.