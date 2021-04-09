Watch Afgan’s single-take music video for ‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Afgan has released a new music video for his track ‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’.

The music video, which premiered today (April 9), was filmed in a single take and features the singer walking alone through an empty warehouse.

Watch the music video for ‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’ below.

‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’ appears as the second track on Afgan’s album, ‘Wallflower’, which was released today (April 9). The track was written by Afgan with the help of Chaz Jackson, Dashawn White, Benny Mayne, and Orlando Williamson. The song was produced by Happie and Chaz “Tha Aristocrats” Jackson.

“Been thru so many things to finally make this album happen,” Afgan wrote on Instagram today, thanking his label EMPIRE and teams in US and Indonesia “for all the work they’ve done as well as all the great musicians & songwriters that had been a part of this album! couldn’t do it without you all.”

He continued: “And to all the fans, i hope this album is worth the wait. so glad that it’s finally here! love ya’ll”.

‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’ is the third single from the album, following ‘Say I’m Sorry’ in early February and ‘M.I.A’ featuring Jackson Wang in March, the latter of which has also received a music video.

‘Wallflower’ is the first international album to be released by Afgan under EMPIRE, making him just the second Indonesian artist to release a project with the US record label following Ramengvrl’s ‘Can’t Speak English’ late last year.