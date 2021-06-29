Watch Afgan’s stripped-down cover of The Weeknd’s ‘I Feel It Coming’

Indonesian singer Afgan has released an acoustic cover of The Weeknd’s 2017 hit ‘I Feel It Coming’.

On June 25, the Jakarta-born singer uploaded his own rendition of the track on his official YouTube channel. He recruited fellow musicians Yankjay Nugraha and Haris Pranowo to play the guitar and keyboard respectively for the performance.

Watch Afgan’s take on ‘I Feel It Coming’ here:

The R&B star also promoted the video on his Instagram page, where he gained positive reactions from fans as well as celebrities like actress Chelsea Islan. In the same post, he encouraged his followers to “get your vaccine as soon as you have the chance” and to keep themselves safe.

Prior to the release of his ‘I Feel It Coming’ cover, Afgan released his sixth studio album entitled ‘Wallflower’ in April. The 10-track record included the singles ‘Say I’m Sorry’ and his collaboration with GOT7’s Jackson Wang called ‘M.I.A’. He also released a suave single-take music video for ‘If I Don’t Have Your Love’.

Afgan – real name Afgansyah Reza – launched his music career in 2008 with his debut album ‘Confession No.1’. Since then, the 32-year-old has released five more albums and several EPs and singles under his belt. He has also dabbled into acting, with lead roles in films such as Cinta 2 Hati and Refrain.