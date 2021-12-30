Watch Akeem Jahat, AG Coco, Pak Din and Ical Mosh in new music video for ‘Melodi’

Singaporean rapper Akeem Jahat has shared a new collaboration with Malaysian artists AG Coco, Pak Din and Ical Mosh.

The release arrived alongside an accompanying music video, which premiered on YouTube on Wednesday night (December 29). The fresh collaboration sees the four rappers taking turns to trade verses matching their own unique styles set against an electric guitar solo line and trap percussions including bass thumps, tight snares and hi-hats.

Watch the music video for ‘Melodi’ below.

‘Melodi’ follows the theme of rising from the adversity and navigating through fair-weather friends who only support you when you’re successful.

The artists involved in the collaboration have also announced a collection of merchandise packages for sale. The first package, dubbed Alpha, includes one ‘Melodi’ t-shirt and a ‘Melodi’ cap. The bundle includes free goodies including a tote bag, guitar pick, poster, calendar, sticker set and bandana. The bundle will cost RM160.

The Meta package the ‘Melodi’ t-shirt and cap, along with a pair of shorts, bundled with the same goodies as the Alpha package. The Meta bundle will set fans back RM232.

The third and final package, Chronos, comes with a t-shirt, pair of shorts, cap and a hoodie, as well as the free goodies bundle and a free mug. The Chronos package will cost RM352.

‘Melodi’ caps off an eventful year of collaborations for Akeem Jahat. In March, Jahat released the solo single, ‘Hollywoodlands’, followed by a feature verse on an all-Singaporean remix of FORCEPARKBOIS’ ‘Lotus’.

He then collaborated with Singaporean singer-songwriter Marian Carmel on two singles, ‘What Are We?’ and ‘Heartbreak Boulevard’, followed by the solo single ‘Jangan Buang Baju Gua’ in late November.

Akeem Jahat most recently released a collaborative single ‘Lilo & Stitch’ with Malaysian emcee Hullera in mid December.