Watch Al James pay homage to ‘Back To The Future’ in ‘PSG’ music video

Filipino rapper Al James has shared his latest track ‘PSG’, his first solo release in two years which dropped alongside a slick music video.

The single surfaced on major streaming services on Thursday (January 13), while the visual arrived on YouTube the same day.

The song, produced by NEXXFRIDAY & Jim P, sees the emcee deliver his lines against the backdrop of dominating trap beats – part of the signature sound that catapulted his hip-hop career.

On the other hand, the striking video clip sees the rapper cruising in a DMC DeLorean, the US coupe sedan made famous in the Back To The Future film series.

The visual, directed by Al James’ frequent collaborator HellaSolid (Johnny Estacio), also sees the rapper sport a pair of Nike MAG, a replica of the sneakers worn by lead character Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) in the 1989 film Back To The Future Part II.

Watch the music video below.

The single and music video also arrived after Al James teased their releases on December 2 last year, with an Instagram post that sees him posing with the famed DeLorean car.

‘PSG’ also arrives after the 30-year-old AI James – real name Alvin James P. Manlutac – teamed up with Mike Swift and Jim P for ‘Fire OG’ in 2021, following the release of the 2020 single ‘Repeat’ featuring Rjay Ty and Lexus.

AI James kickstarted his rapping career with his hit single ‘Pahinga’ in 2016. He is also known for a few other tracks, including ‘Ngayong Gabi’,’Pa-Umaga’, and ‘Latina’.