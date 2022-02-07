Watch Alena Murang’s uplifting music video for ‘Many Tomorrows’

Sarawak artist Alena Murang has dropped an uplifting new single and music video titled ‘Many Tomorrows’, in line with World Cancer Day.

The song emerged on streaming platforms on Thursday (February 3), with its captivating accompanying music video – directed by Alwyn Tay of Asa Esa Films – arriving on YouTube the same day.

In the music video, the traditional Sape’ instrumentalist is seen performing the song in a dense jungle, with dancers from the Kuching-based Zephyr group complementing the visuals.

Also seen making a cameo appearance is Myo of the rock duo Jemson, who is briefly seen playing an acoustic guitar, while other backing musicians are jamming to the track in studios.

Watch the music video below.

“No one will be left forgotten / From village to city to highland / My neighbour, my brother, my sister / We can build bridges together / Hope can erase our sorrows / We will see many tomorrows,” Alena Murang sings on the track’s chorus.

Per a press release, Murang said ‘Many Tomorrows’ was inspired by the gap in cancer care across the globe, especially in third world countries.

“Since I was young, I saw cancer all around me; my parents used to bring us to the children’s cancer ward in Sarawak General Hospital to play games and to sing songs; and many people near and dear to me, in the kampung (village) and in the city, have gone or are going through the cancer fight,” she said.

“I hope the song can give comfort to those with cancer, to those that care for them, and I hope it opens conversations to the barriers to cancer care”.

The song and music video is a collaboration with the Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN) for this year’s World Cancer Day. Established on February 4, 2000, World Cancer Day is commemorated each year globally.

With treatment inequalities in mind, the theme for World Cancer Day between 2022 and 2024 is “Close The Care Gap”.

The artist has also released merchandise for ‘Many Tomorrows’ in the form of t-shirts and tote bags which will be made available for pre-order at Tandang Store. All proceeds will be donated to SCAN.

‘Many Tomorrows’ marks Murang’s first release of 2022, and is a follow up to several singles released last year, including Gitu’an, ‘Warrior Spirit’ and ‘Meno’, which are part of launched her latest album ‘Sky Songs’.

‘Sky Songs’, released in April last year, received a nomination at the Canadian Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards, while the visual for ‘Warrior Spirit’ won the Best Asia & Pacific Music Video and Honourable Mention for Best Costume awards at the International Music Video Awards in the UK.