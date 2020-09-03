Watch Alextbh cover Mariah Carey’s ‘My All’

Alextbh has released a cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘My All’.

The Malaysian R&B singer puts his vocal runs front and centre in the simple, stripped-down cover of the ‘Butterfly’ classic, uploaded to YouTube and Instagram on Wednesday (September 2).

Watch the black-and-white video of him performing the cover here:

Advertisement

Alextbh had previously teased a cover of Carey’s ‘With You’ (from her latest album, ‘Caution’) on Twitter in April. It features more embellished production than his take on ‘My All’. Hear the snippet below:

Y’all want a Mariah cover tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/kFmsP4WLCY — alextbh (@_alextbh) April 26, 2020

In July, Alextbh released his debut EP, ‘The Chase’, on which he explored hookup culture in the gay community and expectations of the longevity of queer relationships.

“We’re expected to be on Grindr, and expected to hook up,” he told NME. “But it’s not for everyone – and it certainly was not for me. I realised the answer is contentment and not to just constantly chase the idea of the perfect love like what I’ve been doing for so long.”

Advertisement

He also teased a follow-up to the project that he started mulling on the day of ‘The Chase’’s release. “It could be another EP, or I might release a mixtape,” he said. “I like to call it that – it’s cooler, because no one listens to ‘albums’ anymore.”