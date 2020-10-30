Watch Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile premiere new song ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile debuted a new collaborative song last night (October 29), titled ‘A Beautiful Noise’.

The pair performed the track on CBS’ Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy special, which Keys hosted along with actors Kerry Washington and America Ferrera.

The two singers sat at separate pianos across from each other for the live rendition, their lyrics encouraging viewers to get out and vote with the reminder that we all “have a voice“.

Discussing the song’s creation, Keys and Carlile explained that they wrote the track with a team of other women songwriters, including Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Hailey Whitters and Linda Perry.

“The evolution of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment. It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count,” Carlile said in a statement.

Her sentiment was echoed by Keys, who added, “this song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now”.

“Everyone has the power to make beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice. And now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting,” said Keys.

The track is the first new music from Carlile this year, having last released a solo album in 2018 titled ‘By The Way, I Forgive You’.

In 2019, she dropped the titular debut record for her country outfit The Highwomen, which also comprises Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.

As for Keys, 2020 marked the release of her seventh studio album ‘ALICIA’, which NME awarded four stars.

“This politically engaged seventh album plays to the singer’s strengths, exuding warmth and cautious optimism, with an emphasis on her masterful balladry,” said NME, describing the album as “an enriching blend of empathy, positivity and self-knowledge”.

The 16-track record featured tracks ‘So Done’ with Khalid and ‘Perfect Way To Die’, which she debuted at the BET Awards in July.