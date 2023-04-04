Watch ALMA’s heartwarming video for her latest single ‘Tell Mama’

ALMA has released a heartwarming video for her new single ‘Tell Mama’ from her upcoming album ‘Time Machine’.

Alma-Sofia Miettinen, also known as ALMA, shared that the single was inspired by being on a plane from LA to Helsinki after “COVID forced her to come back home”.

“When COVID happened, I really realised that throughout my career I’ve been living for others,” she said. “I’ve been trying to make people around me happy and proud but not myself. I was exhausted.”

ALMA continued: “I had been hustling in music for years with all the sessions and shows but I ended up making music that I felt other people liked or wanted to hear but this wasn’t my own taste. This ended up in me getting burnt out.

“My own vision wasn’t clear, all I was focusing on was making people around me proud and happy. I don’t regret anything but on that plane, I knew that it’s now or never, it’s time to make myself happy.”

The song was written by ALMA alongside Elvira Anderfjäld (Taylor Swift, Tove Lo) and produced by Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Sam Smith). The video features a compilation of vlog-styled videos of ALMA and friends while they explore the world on tour.

Her second album ‘Time Machine’ is set for release on April 21 via Epic. It was recorded in Sweden and Finland with Elvira Anderfjäld, Tove Burman (Au/Ra, Anna of the North), Fat Max (The Weeknd, Maisie Peters) and Decco (Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez).

Upon the release of the album, the singer will be opening for Tove Lo throughout her ‘Dirty Femme’ European tour this June.

The album follows her 2020 debut ‘Have U Seen Her?’. In a four-star review of her album, NME said: “The lyrical complexity of this mostly killer, little filler debut suggests that the singer, prone to pop bangers and searing confessionals, will dig up more compelling insecurities for whatever’s next.”