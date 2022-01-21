Watch Aman RA’s slick music video for ‘BudakFlat 2.0’

Malaysian rapper Aman RA has released a music video for his latest single, ‘BudakFlat 2.0’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (January 21) via Def Jam Malaysia and Keramat Records.

Written and produced by Aman RA himself, ‘BudakFlat 2.0’ sees Aman RA rap about paying his dues and moving up in the world – success which then attracts hate and envy.

Advertisement

Co-directed by Aman RA and Irsya Hazief, the video for ‘BudakFlat 2.0’ strings together performances by the rapper atop a building, in a parking lot and in a warehouse.

Watch the music video for ‘BudakFlat 2.0’ below.

‘BudakFlat 2.0’ serves as a sequel to the rapper’s 2018 hit track, ‘BudakFlat’. The original song also appeared on his 2018 album, ‘Rebel’. Aman RA has yet to announce a follow-up to ‘Rebel’.

‘BudakFlat 2.0’ marks Aman RA’s first release of the year. In 2021, the rapper released just one single, a collaboration with Hazama and Dayang Nurfaizah titled ‘Bangkit’.

In April last year, Aman RA shared a spoken-word tribute to delivery riders in Malaysia who have died while working during the pandemic. Within a day, the TikTok post went viral, bringing attention to the country’s motorcyclist fatality rates.

Advertisement

In October 2020, the rapper shared another spoken-word video, ‘Stay Negative (Keramat x Negative PSA)’, in which he urged his fellow Malaysians to adhere to social distancing rules amid rising coronavirus caseloads.