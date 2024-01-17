Watch an exclusive clip of Queen performing ‘We Are The Champions’ from new ‘Rock Montreal’ live movie

Queen have shared a new clip of the performance of ‘We Are The Champions’ from their live movie Queen Rock Montreal. Check it out exclusively on NME above.

After a London premiere earlier this week, a digitally-remastered cut of the recording of the rock icons’ legendary 1981 shows at the 18,000-seat Montreal Forum will be released in 450 IMAX Cinemas tomorrow (Thursday January 18).

The live movie includes 12-channel surround sound, crystal-clear images, and IMAX’s customiSed theatre geometry, as the band deliver a set packed with classics including ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘Under Pressure’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ and many more.

“I don’t think we quite realised it at the time, but this film has preserved one of the highest peaks in Queen’s touring life, on stage in the old glory days,” said guitarist Brian May. “The director was very much focussed on Freddie, and this now stands as probably the most precious intimate capture ever of Mr. Mercury at his full awesome power,” said Brian May.

Drummer Roger Taylor added: “Enjoy. We were young!”

A synopsis for the film reads: “The two shows that took place in Montreal – November 24 and 25, 1981 – were arranged specifically to set Queen up for another first: shooting a full-length concert film to properly document their live show, highlighting the state-of-the art sound recording.

“Having spent almost two years on the road, the group was ready for such a challenge and hit Montreal in top form for what would end up being two consecutives sold out, legendary nights.”

Queen Rock Montreal is at IMAX cinemas from January 18. Visit here for tickets and more information.