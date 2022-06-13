Watch Anderson .Paak join BTS on drums during ‘Proof’ live stream

Anderson .Paak joined BTS on drums during the K-pop band’s ‘Proof: Live’ online event. You can see footage below.

The livestream saw the band introducing .Paak for their rendition of ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life), the lead single from their new anthology album ‘Proof’.

Afterwards, .Paak spoke briefly to the band, telling them his thoughts on the track: “I love it, it reminds me of church, it’s great. It’s fantastic,” he said. He also revealed that it was his son, Soul Rasheed, who first introduced him to the K-pop group. “He’s a big fan, so he made me a fan, and ever since I’ve been obsessed. I’ve been ARMY ever since.”

‘Yet To Come’ and the album ‘Proof’ were both released on June 10. The record is a 48-track compilation that includes many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’.

It’s not the first time .Paak has appeared as a surprise guest drummer. During the Super Bowl, he made an appearance during the Half Time show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige and 50 Cent.

.Paak’s love of K-pop will also see him direct his first feature film, K-POPS!, a dramatic comedy in which the rapper will also star alongside his son.

The film follows a musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, only to discover that his long-lost son is about to front one of the country’s most popular new groups