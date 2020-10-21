Watch Apartel and Zia Quizon perform ‘Pre-Loved’ in isolation

Filipino soul band Apartel have released a new live performance video of their song ‘Pre-Loved’ featuring guest vocalist Zia Quizon.

The video, which was posted on YouTube on Tuesday, October 20, shows the group and Quizon performing the track from the comfort of their own homes due to the ongoing coronavirus-inflicted quarantines.

Check out the video below.

The video clips of the band performing the track were recorded on their own but stitched together by Dan Meñes to look like it was performed via a Zoom session. The audio was mixed and mastered at Crow’s Nest Studio.

‘Pre-Love’ was the third single to be released from Apartel’s acclaimed sophomore studio album, ‘Full Flood’, which was released in 2018. While the video features a live performance of the track, it also serves as the official music video for the song.

Apartel is a Filipino soul supergroup featuring Ely Buendia (formerly of Eraserheads), Redge Concepcion, Rj Pineda, Jun Lazo (formerly of Tropical Depression), Pat Sarabia (Oh Flamingo!), Joseph Cabańero and more.

Apartel debuted in 2016, its focus on soul and funk serving as an outlet for the band – and their fans – to step away from its members’ musical pasts, which range from rock to reggae and more.

Zia Quizon, on the other hand, is a Filipino singer-songwriter who made her debut in 2011 at the age of 20. Quizon has not released solo material since 2013, though she sang the theme song of the movie Luck At First Sight in 2017.