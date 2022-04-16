NewsMusic News

Watch Arcade Fire play secret set at Coachella 2022

The band previewed tracks from new album 'WE' at the set in the Mojave Tent

By Will Richards
Arcade Fire perform at Coachella 2022. CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

As announced earlier this week, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of Coachella 2022 yesterday (April 15) – see photos, footage, setlist and more below.

Frontman Win Butler teased the band’s appearance on Thursday (April 14) on Twitter, noting that he was spending his birthday at the California event. “Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry,” he wrote, posting a picture of himself throwing up the peace sign in what could be the backstage area of the festival.

Yesterday, the band performed in the Mojave Tent at the California festival, which was headlined by Harry Styles.

During the set, the band performed tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month. Over the last few months, they’ve made their live comebacks with gigs in New York, New Orleans and more.

The hour-long set saw the band open with recent comeback single ‘The Lightning I, II’ before playing hits from their five studio albums to date including ‘Wake Up’, ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ and ‘Everything Now’.

Watch footage of Arcade Fire’s secret Coachella set, see photos and check out the full setlist below.

Arcade Fire perform at Coachella 2022. CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Arcade Fire played:

‘The Lightning I’
‘The Lightning II’
‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’
‘Rebellion (Lies)’
‘Ready to Start’
‘The Suburbs’
‘My Body Is A Cage’
‘Afterlife’
‘Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’
‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’
‘Everything Now’
‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’
‘Wake Up’

Aside from Styles, other headliners this weekend include Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. The two-weekend event takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are FlumeMegan Thee StallionDisclosure21 SavagePhoebe BridgersDoja CatJojiJamie xx and Run The Jewels.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire teased the next single, from their forthcoming sixth album ‘WE’, called ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’.

