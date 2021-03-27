Watch Architects perform with an orchestra at Abbey Road Studios

Architects have brought their new album to Abbey Road Studios with the help of an orchestra – watch them perform ‘Animals’ below.

The track appears on the band’s new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, which topped the charts upon its release last month.

Speaking of the new performance, which was held in association with Amazon Music, Architects said: “This was an amazing opportunity to reimagine Animals entirely. We took away the jagged synths, replaced them with an orchestra and recorded it in the world-famous Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios.

“The result is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We hope you enjoy it.”

Reviewing Architects’ new album, NME wrote: “‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ isn’t exactly the kind of sonic reinvention one-time scene mates Bring Me The Horizon pulled off with 2019’s ‘Amo’, but it pushes Architects into unexplored territory and a bold new future where even bigger venues and audiences surely await.”

The band are set to take their new album out on a UK arena tour in 2022. They’ll kick off the run of dates at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on February 22 2022, before winding up at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on March 1.

Architects’ new album features collaborations with Royal Blood‘s Mike Kerr and Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, and the band’s Sam Carter has discussed the idea of more collaborations in the future, namechecking the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Hayley Williams as artists he’d want on an Architects album one day.