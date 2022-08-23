Watch Arctic Monkeys debut new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ live at Zurich gig

Arctic Monkeys debuted a brand new song called ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ tonight (August 23) at their gig as part of Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland – see the performance below.

The new song is the first taster fans have got from the band’s upcoming seventh studio album.

Per footage posted online by fans, the song is a perky, retro-sounding track that feels in line with the band’s last album, 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

The band’s comeback gigs so far had seen them dust off ‘Potion Approaching’ for the first time since 2011 and play ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for the first time since 2013, but no new music had yet been shared.

Watch the live debut of ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, the first taster of new Arctic Monkeys material, below.

The band’s drummer, Matt Helders, recently spoke about the band’s upcoming new album, saying that musically it “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”.

The Sheffield four-piece have yet to officially announce the follow-up to their May 2018 album but new music from the band is expected to arrive this year given that the band are now out on tour.

After it emerged in August 2021 that the band had been recording new music in Suffolk, Helders told BBC Radio 5 Live in November that Arctic Monkeys “always do try and do something a bit different” with each release.

This weekend, Arctic Monkeys will headline the Reading & Leeds festivals – their only two UK live appearances scheduled for 2022 so far – while their tour will also visit Europe, North America, South America and Australia.