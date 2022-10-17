Watch Arctic Monkeys perform ‘Body Paint’ on German TV

Arctic Monkeys have brought recent single ‘Body Paint’ to German TV ahead of the release of new album ‘The Car’ this Friday (October 21) – see the performance below.

‘Body Paint’ was released last month as the second single from the band’s seventh album, following first taster ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

The band have already performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and last week (October 11) they headed to the Late Night Berlin TV show to air a performance of the track.

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘Body Paint’, NME wrote: “‘Body Paint’ may conjure up all the stirring emotions from ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ but the riveting track is proof that the band have no issue creating something otherworldly, even when the subject matter is far closer to earth.”

Watch them perform it on German TV below.

Last week, the band also added European headline dates to their 2023 world tour. ‘The Car’ will come out this Friday (October 21) and the band have already confirmed details of a UK stadium tour and North American dates with Fontaines D.C. for next year.

See the full list of dates below.

APRIL 2023

24 – Tipsarena, Linz

25 – Zenith, Munich

27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

30 – Spektrum, Oslo

Advertisement

MAY 2023

2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

9 – Accor Arena, Paris

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

AUGUST 2023

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis

26 – The Armory, Minneapolis

27 – United Center, Illinois

29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston

30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

2 – Bell Centre, Montreal

3 – TD Garden, Boston

5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia

7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia

8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

15 – Moody Center, Austin

16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

24 – Moda Center, Portland

26 – Chase Center, San Francisco

27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles