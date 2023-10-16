Watch Arctic Monkeys perform with string section in Dublin as they begin final nights of ‘The Car’ tour

Arctic Monkeys have performed with a string section during the final nights of their ongoing tour. Check out footage of the gig below.

A string section accompanied the Sheffield band at their show in Dublin last night (October 15), which came during the final run of shows of their ‘The Car’ tour.

As well as including a variety of fan favourites (‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’, ‘Arabella’ and ‘Teddy Picker’) Alex Turner and co. also played a variety of songs from the new LP and performed some tracks with a string section for the first time.

The addition was introduced on the opening track of the 21-song setlist, ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, and appeared elsewhere on other newer releases including ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘Body Paint’ and ‘Hello You’.

The latter song was only introduced to the band’s setlist last month, and this was the first time they performed it with the string ensemble.

Strings were also added to renditions of tracks from earlier on in Arctic Monkeys’ discography, including on their 2007 hit ‘505’ and 2013 classic ‘Do I Wanna Know?’. Find footage from the show and the full setlist below.

Arctic Monkey’s Dublin setlist was:

01. ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ (with string section)

02. ‘Brianstorm’

03. ‘Snap Out Of It’

04. ‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’

05. ‘Teddy Picker’

06. ‘Crying Lightning’

07. ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’

08. ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

09. ‘Arabella’

10. ‘Cornerstone’

11. ‘The View From The Afternoon’

12. ‘Knee Socks’

13. ‘Pretty Visitors’

14. ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’

15. ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ (with string section)

16. ‘505’ (with string section)

17. ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ (with string section)

18. ‘Body Paint’ (with string section)

19. ‘Hello You’ (with string section)

20. ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’

21. ‘R U Mine?’

The show in Dublin over the weekend followed on from the band’s recently completed series of tour dates across the US featuring support from Fontaines D.C., and two follow-up shows in Mexico.

Sunday’s show also marked the first of their Ireland live dates for ‘The Car’ tour, which continues tonight (October 16) with a stop at the SSE Arena in Belfast before wrapping up with two final stops at the 3Arena in Dublin later this week (October 17 and 19). Any remaining tickets for those shows can be purchased here.

In other Arctic Monkeys news, earlier this year John Cooper Clarke opened the band’s gig in New York with a special performance of ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ to mark the 10th anniversary of ‘AM’.