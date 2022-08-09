Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘Potion Approaching’ for first time since 2010

Arctic Monkeys have performed ‘Potion Approaching’ for first time in 12 years – watch footage from their comeback gig at Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM below.

The Sheffield band, who until tonight (August 9) hadn’t played a live show since 2019, treated fans to the ‘Humbug‘ (2009) cut fairly early on in their 21-song set.

A besuited Alex Turner told the crowd “it’s lovely to see you all” before launching into singing the deep cut, which reportedly hasn’t been performed since 2010.

Watch fan-shot footage below:

Some fans who were not in attendance at the Turkey show were quick to respond to the song’s outing, with one posting a meme that reads: “I don’t really care if something good happened to you, it should have happened to me instead.”

‘”Potion Approaching live for the first time in 12 years TWELVE,” wrote another fan, while another said: “WDYM THEYRE PLAYING POTION APPROACHING.”

The band opened with classics including ‘Do I Wanna Know’ ‘Brainstorm’ and ‘Snap Out Of It’ and rounded off the night with ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’

and ‘R U Mine?’ – check out the full set list, photos, videos and more here.

They noticeably didn’t air any new material at their comeback gig, which was the first of two consecutive nights at Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM venue. Arctic Monkeys head to Burgas later this week (August 12) before playing Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).

Later month they headline Reading & Leeds Festival for a third time, performing on the Main Stage East on Saturday, August 27 (Reading) and Sunday, August 28 (Leeds).

And in November they headline Mexico’s Corona Capital festival.

No official news on a follow-up to their 2018 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino‘ has been shared but new music is expected to arrive this year given that they’re out on tour.

Drummer Matt Helders, however, recently spoke about the band’s upcoming new album, saying that musically it “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”.