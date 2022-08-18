Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for first time since 2013

Arctic Monkeys have performed ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for first time in almost a decade – watch footage from tonight’s (August 18) Prague show below.

The Sheffield band, currently on their first tour since the coronavirus pandemic, treated fans to the ‘Suck It And See’ (2011) track towards the end of their set. The song was last performed live by the band in May 2013.

The band’s comeback gig in Istanbul had previously seen them dust off ‘Potion Approaching’ for the first time since 2011, and the band continued to throw out fan favourites tonight, with a tour debut of ‘Four Out Of Five’ also on the setlist.

Check out the setlist and fan-shot footage of ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ below:

THATS WHERE YOU’RE WRONG LIVE FROM ARCTIC MONKEYS BECAUSE THEY LOVE US TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/hWPM4MF8n8 — faith 🪩 151 days! (@bilsquarterback) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the band’s drummer Matt Helders recently spoke about the band’s upcoming new album, saying that musically it “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”.

The Sheffield four-piece have yet to officially announce the follow-up to their May 2018 album but new music from the band is expected to arrive this year given that the band are now out on tour.

Speaking to Mike Dolbear for this year’s DrumathonLIVE 2022, Helders said that the Monkeys’ next album will be in a similar vein to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

“It kinda like picks up where the other one [‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically. I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 ‘AM’ single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he continued.

“But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud,” he added. “It’s hard to explain!”

After it emerged in August 2021 that the band had been recording new music in Suffolk, Helders told BBC Radio 5 Live in November that Arctic Monkeys “always do try and do something a bit different” with each release.

Asked if the new album was “ready to go”, Helders replied: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading & Leeds in August – their only two UK live appearances scheduled for 2022 so far – while their tour will also visit Europe, North America, South America and Australia.