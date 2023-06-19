Watch Arctic Monkeys reunite with Miles Kane for ‘505’ in London

Arctic Monkeys were joined onstage by Miles Kane at their latest show for a rendition of ‘505’. Check out footage of the moment below as well as the full setlist.

The gig took place at Emirates Stadium last night (June 18), and marked the latest show in Arctic Monkeys’ ongoing UK stadium tour. It also closed off the final date of their three-day residency in London (June 16-18) — the longest run of gigs the band have had in one venue.

For the most part, the setlist was relatively similar to previous shows in the UK leg of tour dates, and included a number of fan favourites including ‘Do I Wanna Know’, ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’, ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ and ‘Arabella’.

Advertisement

A highlight from Last night’s set, however, came towards the end of the Sheffield rockers’ 21-song tracklist, when Miles Kane made a surprise appearance to perform a rendition of ‘505’. Taken from their hit 2007 album ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, the moment marked the first time the track was performed with the indie veteran in five years — the last taking place at London’s O2 arena in 2018.

The show also marked the first live performance that Kane has performed alongside Alex Turner and co. since he announced his forthcoming studio album ‘One Man Band’ earlier this year. Check out the moment below, as well as the full setlist and other fan-captured footage from the gig.

Advertisement

Arctic Monkeys’ setlist was:

1. ‘Brianstorm’

2. ‘Snap Out of It’

3. ‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’

4. ‘Crying Lightning’

5. ‘Teddy Picker’

6. ‘The View From the Afternoon’

7. ‘Cornerstone’

8. ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

9. ‘Arabella’

10. ‘Four Out of Five’

11. ‘Pretty Visitors’

12. ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’

13. ‘Perfect Sense’

14. ‘Do I Wanna Know?’

15. ‘Mardy Bum’

16. ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’

17. ‘505’ (with Miles Kane for the first time since 2018)

18. ‘Body Paint’

19. ‘Star Treatment’

20. ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’

21. ‘R U Mine?’

The three back-to-back shows in London followed the band’s previous stops in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Norwich and Swansea — as well as two of their mammoth homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park. It also featured support slots from Swedish indie rockers The Hives, and Liverpool-based alt-rock band, The Mysterines.

The surprise guest cameo from Kane marked the latest of a long-running history the singer-songwriter has with Arctic Monkeys. The partnership between Kane and Turner can be traced back to 2005, when the two went on tour together, and formed supergroup The Last Shadow Puppets two years later.

Following their three-night residency in London, the indie heavyweights are now set to play a show in Dublin’s Marlay Park tomorrow (June 20), before making their way to this year’s Glastonbury Festival, where they will headline on Friday (June 23).

The final stop of the UK tour will follow two days later, with a performance at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Sunday (June 25).

In other Miles Kane news, the singer-songwriter announced his upcoming fifth studio album ‘One Man Band’ earlier this year with the lead single ‘Troubled Son’.

“I feel like that was like the most fitting song to come back with,” Kane told NME, reflecting on how the song represents the upcoming LP. “It’s a song [about how] we all have struggles in our lives, and sometimes we have shit together, sometimes we don’t. It’s like looking at myself in the mirror and acknowledging my faults, my fears, and sort of showing my journey.”

Last week, the indie veteran also embarked on a journey to Italy to meet his hero, Robert Baggio. The meeting came following the musician’s recent single, ‘Baggio’, which sees him explore how the footballer inspired him as a kid.

“Seeing Baggio led me to be obsessed with that Italian football team for many years later. They made me want to grow my hair and I think that was the start of me getting obsessed with clothes, fashion and all things Italian. It was the start of me wanting to grow into who I am today.”

Kane is also set to perform a series of live shows across the UK later this year, kicking off with a slot in Stoke on August 6.