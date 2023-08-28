Watch Ariana Grande perform ‘Baby I’ with an orchestra in London

Ariana Grande has released a new live performance video for ‘Baby I’ as part of her ongoing ‘Yours Truly’ 10th anniversary celebrations – watch it below.

The video was filmed at the Soho House in London, where Grande is currently filming for the Wicked movie. The video features the singer surrounded by a full band and mini orchestra, and tapestry with a video of her singing projected onto it.

Watch Ariana Grande’s special live rendition of ‘Baby I’ below.

Advertisement

‘Baby I’ is the third video to receive the special live video treatment from the ‘Yours Truly’ album to celebrate its 10th anniversary. She has already released similar videos for ‘Daydreamin” and ‘Honeymoon Avenue’.

The videos come after Grande released a deluxe reissue of ‘Yours Truly’ on August 25, which features new live performances of six album cuts. Her new live renditions of ‘Tattooed Heart’ and ‘Right There’ will drop on August 29, and her new live version of ‘The Way’ will arrive on August 30 to bring the celebrations to a close.

NME gave Ariana Grande’s most recent album ‘Positions’ a three-star review upon its release in 2020. Hannah Mylrea wrote of the album: “It’s a pleasant listen, but this feels strange juxtaposed with the lyrical content that flits between brazen vulnerability and all-out raunch-fest, demanding something more. As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”

Last week, it was reported that Ariana Grande had parted ways with her manager of a decade, Scooter Braun. Since joining forces with Braun in 2013, Grande has released six albums, five of which have gone on to top the US Billboard Charts.