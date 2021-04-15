Watch Arlo Parks cover Patti Smith’s ‘Redondo Beach’

Arlo Parks has taken on a Patti Smith classic, performing a rendition of the latter’s hit ‘Redondo Beach’.

Presented by Parisian La Blogothèque, Parks’ performance was captured as part of the film-making publication’s Reprise series, which showcases ten artists from various music backgrounds as they cover a cult track from a different part of the music scene to their own.

Parks’ rendition of the song – taken from Smith’s 1975 debut album ‘Horses’ – explores the similarities between pop and punk culture. Park’s delivery is a far cry from the reggae-infused, bass-driven punk classic offered up by Smith.

Captured live at Studio Ferber, Paris, France, the video opens with a shot of Parks entering a studio as Smith’s original version plays. The London singer-songwriter then provides a voice-over, saying, “For me, punk is pure self-expression that isn’t afraid to challenge the norm.”

She then begins her gentle and unique rendition sat at a grand piano.

Watch the interpretation below:

Recently, Parks performed her single ‘Black Dog’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track is lifted from the singer’s debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

The artist has also been nominated for the 2021 BRIT Awards, taking place next month, given a nod in three categories – Female Solo Artist, Breakthrough Artist and Album Of The Year for her debut offering.