Watch Avril Lavigne and All Time Low cover Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’

Avril Lavigne was joined by All Time Low for a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’ at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas last night (October 23).

The singer teamed up with frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat towards the end of her set for a raucous rendition of the classic track. You can view footage below.

Lavigne’s set also saw her perform a host of her famous hits including ‘Complicated’ and ‘Sk8er Boi’

It came after the original Blink-182 line-up with Tom DeLonge, recently announced that they will headline the Las Vegas bash next year along with Green Day.

Not @AvrilLavigne and @AllTimeLow doing All The Small Things at #WWWY — this crowd will be INSANE for @blink182 next year. pic.twitter.com/fjCa7cYUl9 — Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) October 24, 2022

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.

It got off to a difficult start over the weekend after the first day was cancelled due to weather warnings and resulting safety fears.

But day two of the bash went ahead without a hitch with both Paramore and My Chemical Romance performing triumphant sets.

The former gave 2009 track ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut as well as performing ‘Here We Go Again’ from their 2005 debut ‘All I Know Is Falling’ and ‘Paramore’ track ‘Last Hope’, both for the first time in four years.

MCR meanwhile, wore ‘old’ style make-up at the festival in an apparent nod to their legacy as emo elders.

When We Were Young Festival continues next weekend, with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and more set to return on October 29. The festival will then return to Las Vegas next October 21, with its 2023 bill headlined by Blink-182 and Green Day alongside 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, Rise Against.