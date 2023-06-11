Watch Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert play ‘Sk8er Boi’ at CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert was joined by Avril Lavigne for a rendition of ‘Sk8er Boi’ at her Nashville show this weekend – see the performance below.

The performance on Friday (June 9) came at CMA Fest, the festival from the The Country Music Association, who also organise the CMA Awards. It took place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

During a short seven-song set, Lambert was joined by Leon Bridges and Elle King, before Lavigne became her third and final guest.

First, the pair ran through Lambert’s hit ‘Kerosene’ before performing a rendition of ‘Sk8er Boi’.

See footage of both performances below.

Late last year, Lavigne released a new collaborative single with Yungblud called ‘I’m A Mess’.

She released her latest solo album ‘Love Sux’ back in February of 2022, having signed to Travis Barker of Blink-182‘s label DTA Records.

In a three-star review, NME said: “From the ‘Sk8r Boi’ referencing ‘Bois Lie’ to the snarling ‘Bite Me’, Love Sux’ is an unapologetic blast of self-empowerment. While her 2019 album ‘Head Above The Water’ was a cathartic, emotional pop-facing purge, ‘Love Sux’ deals with shitty relationships and the electricity of a first kiss. The title track is dripping in attitude while ‘Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending’ is a euphoric, urgent anthem.

“‘Avalanche’ finds Lavigne, now 37, just as confused as she was on her 2002 breakout track ‘Complicated’ (“I wish my life came with instructions”, she laments on the new song) but with a delicious, synth-driven breakdown, she’s far more self-assured here.”