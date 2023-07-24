Watch Axl Rose and whole stadium sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Slash

Axl Rose led a whole stadium in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to his Guns N’ Roses bandmate Slash in honour of him turning 58.

During their show at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, Greece on July 22, Rose sang the traditional song to Slash while the crowd, made up of 50,000 fans, joined in.

Slash expressed his gratitude on Twitter after the show with a tweet that read: “Thank you Athens for a fantastic last night of the European tour! You were no less than incredible! It was a perfect send off that we’ll always remember, cheers!”

Let’s hear it for the one and only, legendary Slash! Happy F’N’ birthday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U9sFHjDEdE — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 23, 2023

Thank you Athens for a fantastic last night of the European tour! You were no less then incredible! It was a perfect send off that we'll always remember, cheers! iiii]; )' — Slash (@Slash) July 22, 2023

Their show in Greece marked the end of the band’s 2023 European leg of their world tour. Guns N’ Roses previously played in Greece twice back in 1993 and 2006, with the latest show marking their return to the Olympic Stadium after 30 years.

The legendary rockstars kicked off their European leg of tour in June and were headliners for this year’s edition of Glastonbury. Speaking with NME about their Pyramid Stage slot, Slash said: “It was fun – and massive! We had quite the experience. I’d played there once before with The Conspirators [Slash’s band with Myles Kennedy, in 2010], so I was sort of used to the vibe of the whole thing, but I didn’t really have any expectations. We just sort of just went and did it, you know?”

In a three-star review of their set, NME hailed the set as “one of their strongest” in recent years, but unfortunately received an underwhelming response from the crowd.

“To any G’N’R fan, the Glasto set undoubtedly marks one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years,” it began. “Unfortunately, this is somewhat lost on the Glastonbury crowd, as Guns N’ Roses’ sultry, whiskey-chugging, in-your-face brand of rock felt misplaced when delivered at the hippie nucleus of the world.”

In other news, Guns N’ Roses are set to release a single any day now. According to their longtime production manager Tom Mayhue, the band has new material and it sounds similar to that seen in their hit debut album, 1987’s ‘Appetite For Destruction’.

“I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already. So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon,” he said (via Blabbermouth).