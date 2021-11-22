Watch Bad Bunny’s sci-fi American Music Awards 2021 performance

Bad Bunny gave the world premiere live performance of ‘Lo Siento BB:/’ at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21).

The Puerto Rican star was joined by producer Tainy and singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas for the appearance at the Los Angeles awards ceremony.

The performance began with Tainy playing synths from within an arc of curved poles and Venegas’ face appearing on the head of a robot playing the piano. Bad Bunny was then revealed to be in a pod hung above his collaborators.

Advertisement

The reggaeton star wore a white helmet with a green light on its top and red light covering where his eyes were. Watch footage of Bad Bunny’s AMAs 2021 performance below.

Before the performance, Bad Bunny won the award for Favourite Latin Album for ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’, while before the main ceremony kicked off he was also announced as the winner of Favourite Male Latin Artist.

Other winners at the American Music Awards 2021 so far include BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Silk Sonic. Doja Cat has the most awards so far, having collected Favourite Female R&B Artist, Favourite R&B Album for ‘Planet Her’ and Collaboration Of The Year for her SZA team-up, ‘Kiss Me More’.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Bad Bunny spoke about his Narcos: Mexico character, which marks his debut acting appearance. “I’m a good guy but it was fun,” the rapper told Jimmy Fallon, trying to find similarities between himself and Paez. “The character is a cool guy, a young guy. I’m a cool guy. I think so anyway.”